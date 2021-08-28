VW T-Cross 2022 becomes more expensive, but gains new equipment

It’s been almost two weeks since we talked about the VW T-Cross 2022, which now appears in the brand’s website configurator. Among the main news officially confirmed, we can highlight the new Volkswagen logo, which debuted on the Nivus and is now adopted by the T-Cross on the front grille, interior and on its back cover. The SUV also became more expensive and now costs between R$ 96,290 and R$ 144,790.

Before commenting on the changes, it is worth remembering that the information was provided by reporter João Brigato, from Auto+. With the arrival of the 2022 line, almost all T-Cross versions (except the Highline) now combine the 1.0 TSI engine only with the 6-speed automatic transmission, meaning that the manual transmission is in the past and is no longer offered. In practice, the Sense version (available for both PCD and retail) replaced the old manual 200TSI.



The new VW logo also appears on the steering wheel of the T-Cross, which incidentally is the same that debuted on the Nivus and now equips the 200 TSI, Comfortline and Highline versions. The T-Cross Sense retains the old steering wheel, despite having also received the new VW logo. The 8-inch digital instrument panel used in the Taos Comfortline is now equipped with the Sense and 200 TSI versions, while the Comfortline and Highline variants bring the most complete Active Info Display with a 10.25” display.

Another novelty is the interior finish of the compact SUV. Inside all versions now predominates the blue color, with the 200 TSI bringing a lighter band at the top of the panel, while on the Comforline this region brings a darker tone. The top-of-the-line Highline combines the blue hue of the top of the panel with a hue of white at the bottom – which extends through the doors.

The VW Play media center with a 10.1-inch screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has been present since version 200 TSI. With that, the entry-level version Sense doesn’t even have a radio on the dashboard, just a plastic cover in the region that would be the multimedia screen, as well as the Nivus Comfortline – which lost its equipment on the 2022 line. Wireless cell phone charger and wheels 17-inch alloy with finish are standard items from Comfortline.

Among the options, a highlight is the new Interative IV package for the 200 TSI version, which adds a rear-view camera, electrically folding mirrors with tilt-down function, 17” light-alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tires and sensors. front and rear parking.

Comfortline has the Sky view II Package (R$5,920) which brings a panoramic sunroof, rain and twilight sensors, photochromic internal rearview mirror and reading lights. There is also the partial coating in leather for an additional R$2,420. For Highline, the options are Bicolor I Package with roof and mirrors painted in black Ninja (R$2,360) and Bicolor II with roof and mirrors in Platinum gray.

The Sky view Package (R$5,920) on the top of the line T-Cross adds a panoramic sunroof and reading lights, while the Tech & Beats Package adds to the list of parking assistants, full-LED headlights, automatic adjustment of the headlight beam and Beats sound system with subwoofer. Finally, the new Sunset red color (the same one that debuted on the Nivus) for the body is available from the 200 TSI version onwards.

Regarding the engine, everything is as before: three-cylinder 1.0 TSI turbo engine with 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque in the Sense, 200 TSI and Comfortline variants, in addition to the 1.4 TSI that produces 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm available exclusively for the top of the line Highline.

Version Previous price Current price Increase T-Cross Sense 1.0T BRL 93,390 BRL 96,290 BRL 2,900 T-Cross 200 TSI 1.0T BRL 115,290 BRL 119,790 BRL 4,500 T-Cross Comfortline 1.0T BRL 130,190 BRL 134,900 BRL 4,710 T-Cross Highline 1.4T BRL 139,890 BRL 144,790 BRL 4,900

