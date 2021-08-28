Watch, AirPods, iPad mini? What Apple Should Launch Beyond the iPhone

We’re getting closer and closer to this year’s launch event for this year’s iPhone lineup, which will most likely carry the name “iPhone 13”. The event, which should take place in mid-September, should bring the company’s main product with few significant changes, but may also have some other interesting products.

Another Apple product that has an annual update frequency is the Apple Watch, a smart watch that has helped a lot of people stay in shape and has even been credited with saving some lives, thanks to features such as fall detection, communication in situations of emergency and detection of atrial fibrillation.

apple Watch Series 7

For the 7 Series, a change in the external design of the product is expected, making it closer to the look of the latest generation iPhones and iPads, with straighter edges.

This change would also increase the screen size, but without increasing the size of the watch itself, thanks to the greater use of the front area.

Two completely new sizes, 41mm and 45mm, are expected, replacing the current sizes, which are 40mm and 44mm. In addition, the bracelets used in current models would continue to work on new models, good news for those who like to collect bracelets.

No news is expected in terms of sensors for the new Apple Watch. Two that are in high demand are blood pressure sensors and the glycemic index, the latter that could significantly change the lives of people living with diabetes. According to analysts, the feature is still far from becoming a reality.

New version of AirPods

It’s undeniable that Apple’s all-wireless headphones are a hit, to the point that they’ve become a “cultural phenomenon,” according to CEO Tim Cook. The product’s success is so great that Apple currently has a lineup with three options: AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Just taking AirPods sales numbers and comparing them to Fortune 500 companies, “AirPods LTDA” would be at the 384th position on the list, more valuable than entire companies like Motorola and even AMD (processor manufacturer).

It’s no surprise then that Apple is interested in releasing a new version of the headphones, in hopes of attracting new customers or convincing those who already have the headphones to upgrade.

The third generation of the AirPods entry-level model is also expected for the September event.

The news should include a new design more similar to the AirPods Pro, but without the silicone tips. As this is the entry-level model, unlike the AirPods Pro, the new model would not feature ambient and active noise canceling modes. In other words, the main novelty would be the new external design, as well as improvements in connection and battery performance.

iPad mini

The iPad mini is also expected to receive an update this year. According to Mark Gurman, the iPad’s little brother should receive a design similar to the latest iPad Air, which in turn inherited the iPad Pro’s design: no home button, screen with rented corners and small edges.

Despite the lack of the home button, the iPad mini would not come with Face ID. Like the latest iPad Air, the Touch ID sensor would be on the side button. In addition, the iPad mini 6 would come with the A15 processor, the same one that should equip the iPhones of line 13.

The iPad “nothing” should also receive a minor update. I call it the “nothing” iPad just to make it clear that I’m referring to the entry-level iPad model, which has no denominator like “Air”, “Pro” or “mini”.

Speaking of names, I still find iPad names quite inconsistent. Although I’m not the biggest fan of the nomenclature used in the iPhone line, I would like the company to improve its consistency.

In this imaginary scenario, the names would be “iPad SE” (iPad with home button and large borders), “iPad mini” (new iPad mini), “iPad” (iPad Air), “iPad Pro” (11-inch iPad Pro) and “iPad Pro Max” (12-inch iPad Pro). It would make even more sense now that the iPad lineup will follow the same visual language, with the exception of the “iPad SE”, which should keep the old design (as well as the iPhone SE).

Face ID mask and blurry glasses

Another rumor emerged that could come true even on the iPhone 13. According to leaks obtained from Apple employees, the company has been testing for some time a new type of sensor for Face ID, which would be able to unlock the iPhone and authorize operations such as payments , even when the user is wearing a protective mask and fogging goggles.

The test would be taking place through a special iPhone 12 case that adds this additional sensor, so that test takers don’t have access to the iPhone 13’s hardware.

As this is a security mechanism, it makes sense for Apple to need to test it with more users than just the engineers involved in the project, hence the need to provide specific hardware for the test.

It’s not clear whether the feature will come on the iPhone 13, or with a software update in the future.

Currently, to mask-unlock an iPhone that uses face recognition, you must also be using an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch unlock feature not only requires the additional device, but also does not work for in-app payments and authentication.

The announcement of these products is expected to take place in September, at a special Apple event broadcast live. Everything indicates that this event will still be virtual.