Whale that could walk was so fearsome that it was named after a god of death – SoCientífica

A semiaquatic whale that lived 43 million years ago was so fearsome that paleontologists named it Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of death.

The newly discovered species of 3 meters in length, Phiomycetus anubis, was a real beast. When it was alive for more than 43 million years, it both walked on land and swam in water. Just as it had powerful jaws that would have allowed it to easily take down prey such as crocodiles and small mammals.

In addition, the whale’s skull bears a resemblance to Anubis’ jackal skull, giving it another connection to the deity. “It was a successful and active predator,” said lead author Abdullah Gohar of the University of Mansoura in Egypt. “I think he was the god of death for most of the animals that lived beside him.”

Map detailing Fayum Oasis in Egypt, where the semi-water whale fossil was found. Image: Gohar AS et al (2021).

Whales evolved from land to water

Although whales today live in water, their ancestors started on land and gradually evolved to live completely in water.

The oldest known whale, Pakicetus attocki, lived about 50 million years ago in what is now Pakistan.

Thus, the new discovery of P. anubis brings new information about whale evolution. It is possible to get a better sense of the time when whales left the Indo-Pakistani oceanic region and began to disperse around the world.

Paleontologists have discovered the fossil remains of P. anubis in 2008, during an expedition in the Fayum Oasis, Egypt. This is an area famous for fossils of marine life, including those of sea cows and whales, dating back to the Eocene epoch (56 million to 33.9 million years ago). It was the first time an Arab team had discovered, scientifically described and named a new species of fossil whale, said Gohar.

Researchers with the P. anubis fossil.

The fossil of the semiaquatic whale

By analyzing the partial remains of the whale – pieces of its skull, jaws, teeth, vertebrae and ribs – the team found that the whale which weighed 600 kilograms and that P. anubis it is the most primitive whale on the African continent of a group of semiaquatic whales known as the Protocetidae.

The analysis of P. anubis revealed that protocetous whales had developed some anatomical features and feeding strategies. The semiaquatic whale had long third incisors close to its canines, “which suggests that the incisors and canines were used to capture, weaken and retain faster and more elusive prey items (eg fish) before being chewed into smaller pieces and swallowed,” the researchers said.

In addition, large muscles in his head would have given him powerful bite force, which allowed him to capture large prey through snapping and biting. “We discovered how their ferocious, deadly and powerful jaws were capable of tearing out various types of prey,” said Gohar.

P. anubis it was not the only Eocene fossil whale found in Egypt. Its fossils came from the same area as the species. Rayanistes afer previously discovered, a primitive aquatic whale.

This finding suggests that the two whales lived at the same time and location, but likely occupied different niches. It’s even possible that P. anubis have hunted puppies of Afer, making his name “Anubis” even more appropriate, said Gohar.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.