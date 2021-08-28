what does ‘Nevermind’ baby lawyer say

The lawyer for Spencer Elden, the baby on the cover of the album “Nevermind”, spoke more about the lawsuit in which she accuses the band of child sexual exploitation in an interview with Variety magazine.

“Well, I don’t want to deliver my case thesis, and there are some parts that the confidentiality between lawyer and client prevents me from detailing here. That said, it’s very clear that when the focus of a photo is on a child’s genitals, it’s considered child pornography,” says Maggie Mabie.

To take this photo, they needed to activate Spencer’s gag reflex. They threw him into the water several times. They positioned the camera so that it enlarged his genitals, and made his genitals the focal point of the image. Maggie Mabie, Attorney for Spencer Elden

“This is very much in line with all the factors used to analyze whether an image constitutes child pornography or not,” adds the lawyer.

She argues that the band used the image to popularize themselves by shocking people: “I think, before this album was released, Nirvana was a pretty unknown grunge band.”