What to do to stop bad breath? | iG More

There are many reasons for bad breath even when you brush your teeth right. Some examples are poor tongue hygiene, tooth decay, gingivitis, stomach problems, sinusitis, sore throat or illnesses such as diabetes, liver or kidney failure.

shutterstock brushing your teeth is important, but it is not the only precaution to avoid bad breath

It is, however, possible to establish some habits with a view to minimizing, or even eradicating, bad breath. If even with the application of these measures, he remains, it is advisable to consult a dentist.

Periodically clean the tongue

Brushing and flossing teeth is usually not enough. The tongue is also a hotbed of bacteria, dead cells and food debris. It is important to always brush your tongue.

Brushing teeth after every meal

Brushing your teeth after meals is one of the best ways to stop or prevent bad breath, as it prevents the accumulation of bacteria, the formation of tartar and tooth decay, which cause bad breath.

hydrate

A dry mouth happens when there is not enough saliva. This usually happens when you fall asleep and wake up with “morning breath”. But this can happen at any time of the day. Saliva is needed to help clean the mouth and wash away food particles. Therefore, drinking water frequently stimulates saliva production.

Use mouthwashes

Mouthwashes help eliminate bacteria in the mouth that cause bad breath. The ideal is to use mouthwashes that do not contain alcohol, because alcohol dries the mouth and promotes a smooth peeling of the mucosa, favoring the proliferation of bacteria.

