where to watch, schedule, rosters, refereeing

Grêmio and Corinthians face off this Saturday (28), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. Felipão’s team struggles to get out of the relegation zone, while Sylvinho’s team tries to stay in the G6.

where to watch

Premiere broadcasts the match. O UOL Score follow in real time

time and place

The ball rolls at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Probable escalations

Guild: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann (Ruan) and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Alisson and Ferreira (Campaz); Borja. Technician: Felipão.

Corinthians: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Roni and Renato Augusto; Job Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement

Corinthians has four confirmed absences for the weekend. Full-back Fagner and attacking midfielder Adson are under the care of the medical department and have been cut from the related list. Midfielders Gustavo Mantuan and Ruan Oliveira are still in the physical transition process and are also low for coach Sylvinho.

Arbitration

Referee: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

latest games

Grêmio took the field in the middle of the week and was thrashed, at home, by 4-0, against Flamengo in a match for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Corinthians had a full week and their last game was against Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, with a 1-0 victory by Alvinegro.