Whindersson Nunes denies rumors of an affair with a fan from Maranhão: ‘I never saw it’ | Fabia Oliveira

Published 08/27/2021 15:30

Whindersson Nunes turned to the social network this Friday afternoon (27) to give his version of the information published by the column that he would be exchanging ‘loving messages’ with a 22-year-old girl named Elise Ramalho, after the end of her engagement with digital influencer Maria Lina Deggan.

“An urge of 11 million followers posted a fake news story about me talking to a girl I’ve never seen, don’t know, don’t know where she lives either. This is very serious, my personal life has been the biggest thing for years, people will be held responsible. We talked, and they posted that it was fake and they will be more attentive. We are together against fake news in a place that became the home of fuck* because of that,” began saying the influencer.

Soon after, he declared: “It’s terrible for me to chase all my talents to get here and be remembered for lying news. It makes me want to give up, it feels like I’m going in circles. I miss a lot for being the way I am and trying to keep it what I am and what I represent to a people, I lose practically everything. No one sees the dancer’s foot, nor cares. They delight in the feeling of the moment, but the discipline and the pain are hers.”

It is noteworthy, however, that his team was contacted on Thursday afternoon (26) to give a position on the case. However, until the closing of the text, he had not spoken. The advisor wanted to know, just if the story would only come out with his answer. This is definitely not the role of an advisor. When the staff is more a star than a star, it’s because it really became the “home of the [email protected]”, as well said Whindersson. In addition to the prints of supposed conversations with Elise youtuber, this columnist also keeps the prints of conversations with Elise.