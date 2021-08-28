Whindersson Nunes refutes rumors of new affair: ‘Fake news’ | TV & Soap Operas

Instagram Whindersson Nunes refutes rumors of a new affair

The comedian Whindersson Nunes denied rumors of a new affair in his love life this Friday (27) on his social networks.

In his Twitter profile, the artist denied having a relationship with anyone after splitting up with civil engineering student Maria Lina.

“An Instagram of 11 million followers posted a fake story about me talking to a girl I’ve never seen, don’t know and don’t know where she lives,” he said.

Soon after, Whindersson said he talked to the profile to debunk the news. “We talked and they posted that it was fake, and they will be more careful, we are together against fake news in a place that became the home of c*r*lh* because of that. Everyone against it,” he explained.

An urge of 11 million followers posted a fake news about me talking to a girl I’ve never seen, don’t know, nor do I know where she lives. This is very serious, my personal life has been the thing that bothers me the most for years, people will be held responsible. — Whindersson (@whindersson) August 27, 2021