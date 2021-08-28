Whindersson vents shocking after rumors: “Want to give up”

Whindersson Nunes took the friday (27) to make a long rant about your career and personal life. Quite frankly, the comedian reacted against a fake news that involved a possible new affair of his with a 22-year-old girl. He also confessed his willingness to give up.

After denying the romance and saying that he didn’t know the girl, the youtuber remembered the controversies involving his personal life and said that they always get in the way.

“It’s terrible for me, chasing all my talents to get here and being remembered for lying news, it makes me want to give up, it feels like I’m going in circles. Whoever comes from where I came from, it has to be 10 to get to where I have arrived, and it gets tired”, initiated the artist.

She also said that she knew that this will not stop now, mainly because it is so young. “They know they can squeeze me that it will generate, start cutting my plans and goals that I know I can’t handle”, declared.

“I lose a lot for being like I am and trying to keep what I am and what I represent to a people, I lose practically everything, nobody sees the dancer’s foot or cares. They revel in the feeling of the moment, but the discipline and pain are hers alone. I don’t lose hope for a better world, otherwise I would be just like them“, he vented yet.

Finally, Whindersson Nunes highlighted that, for a long time, he preferred to hide his problems and weaknesses: “It just seemed like I’m a cold guy who doesn’t care about people, it’s a snooker and it’s always going to suck for me in that part. Not the rest, the rest I know about my talent and the things I fight, anyway”.

