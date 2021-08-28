Who are the 7 new SC billionaires on the Forbes list

Santa Catarina has seven names among the 40 new billionaires in Brazil, according to the famous Forbes Brasil 2021 list. The list was released this Friday (27th) and brings 315 people considered the richest in the country – a record, according to Publication.

The greatest asset among the people from Santa Catarina who made their debut on the Forbes list belongs to businessman Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas, from Intelbras. His fortune is estimated at R$ 5.27 billion. The company of São José, in Greater Florianópolis, debuted on the stock exchange in February of this year and raised R$ 1.3 billion in its initial public offering, known by the acronym in English IPO. In the national ranking, the president of Intelbras appears in 95th position.

But the largest number of new billionaires per square meter is in Joinville. Of the other six new SC billionaires, five are linked to companies in the largest city in Santa Catarina.

Three of them are even linked to the same company: Metalúrgica Schulz, a manufacturer of agricultural, construction and compressor parts and equipment. The brothers Gert Heinz Schulz and Waldir Carlos Schulz, sons of the company’s founder, Heinz Schulz, appear on the list with assets of R$ 1.2 billion each. Ovandi Rosenstock, one of the founders and current CEO of Schulz, also debuted on the list of Brazilian super-rich, with a fortune of R$ 1 billion.

César Gomes Júnior, chairman of the Board of Directors of Portobello, who tripled in value on the stock market in the last year, interrupts the list of businessmen from Joinville and also made his debut on the list.

César Pereira Dohler, director of Dohler, and Miguel Abuhab, of Neogrid, both founded in Joinville, are the other people from Santa Catarina who appear among the newcomers in Forbes’ list of Brazilian billionaires. The three have assets between R$ 1 billion and R$ 1.1 billion.

Co-founder of Facebook is the richest in the country

In addition to the seven new names from SC, the list also includes other people from Santa Catarina who were already among the richest in the country and remained in the list. Last year, for example, businessman Luciano Hang was the 10th richest in Brazil according to the survey.

Across the country, the biggest billionaire in 2021 was Facebook co-founder Eduardo Luiz Saverin, with an estimated equity of R$97.5 billion.

According to the publication, the list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. Equity data were calculated up to the end of the first half of 2021 – June 30th.

New Santa Catarina on Forbes list

Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas

Age: not informed

Company: Intelbras, from São José, in Greater Florianópolis

Equity: BRL 5.27 billion

Position in the national ranking: 95th

Gert Heinz Schulz

Age: 74 years old

Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1.21 billion

Position in the national ranking: 283th

Waldir Carlos Schulz

Age: 70

Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1.20 billion

Position in the national ranking: 284th (tie)

César Gomes Júnior

Age: 64

Company: Portobello, from Tijucas, in Greater Florianópolis

Equity: 1.13 billion

Position in the national ranking: 300th (tie)

César Pereira Dohler

Age: 52

Company: Dohler, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)

Miguel Abuhab

Age: 76

Company: Neogrid, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)

Ovandi Rosenstock

Age: 79

Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)

The 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil

1st – Eduardo Luiz Saverin

Equity: BRL 97.5 billion

2nd – Jorge Paulo Lemann

Equity: BRL 96.5 billion

3rd – Marcel Herrmann Telles

Equity: BRL 64.5 billion

4th – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family

Equity: BRL 49.5 billion

5th – Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

Equity: BRL 46 billion

6th – André Santos Esteves

Equity: BRL 39.5 billion

7th – Vicky Sarfati Safra

Equity: BRL 37 billion

8th – Alexandre Behring da Costa

Equity: BRL 36.5 billion

9th – Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra

Equity: BRL 35.5 billion

10th – Alceu Elias Feldmann

Equity: BRL 30.5 billion

