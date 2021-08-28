Who are the 7 new SC billionaires on the Forbes list

Santa Catarina has seven names among the 40 new billionaires in Brazil, according to the famous Forbes Brasil 2021 list. The list was released this Friday (27th) and brings 315 people considered the richest in the country – a record, according to Publication.
The greatest asset among the people from Santa Catarina who made their debut on the Forbes list belongs to businessman Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas, from Intelbras. His fortune is estimated at R$ 5.27 billion. The company of São José, in Greater Florianópolis, debuted on the stock exchange in February of this year and raised R$ 1.3 billion in its initial public offering, known by the acronym in English IPO. In the national ranking, the president of Intelbras appears in 95th position.
But the largest number of new billionaires per square meter is in Joinville. Of the other six new SC billionaires, five are linked to companies in the largest city in Santa Catarina.
Three of them are even linked to the same company: Metalúrgica Schulz, a manufacturer of agricultural, construction and compressor parts and equipment. The brothers Gert Heinz Schulz and Waldir Carlos Schulz, sons of the company’s founder, Heinz Schulz, appear on the list with assets of R$ 1.2 billion each. Ovandi Rosenstock, one of the founders and current CEO of Schulz, also debuted on the list of Brazilian super-rich, with a fortune of R$ 1 billion.
César Gomes Júnior, chairman of the Board of Directors of Portobello, who tripled in value on the stock market in the last year, interrupts the list of businessmen from Joinville and also made his debut on the list.
César Pereira Dohler, director of Dohler, and Miguel Abuhab, of Neogrid, both founded in Joinville, are the other people from Santa Catarina who appear among the newcomers in Forbes’ list of Brazilian billionaires. The three have assets between R$ 1 billion and R$ 1.1 billion.
Co-founder of Facebook is the richest in the country
In addition to the seven new names from SC, the list also includes other people from Santa Catarina who were already among the richest in the country and remained in the list. Last year, for example, businessman Luciano Hang was the 10th richest in Brazil according to the survey.
Across the country, the biggest billionaire in 2021 was Facebook co-founder Eduardo Luiz Saverin, with an estimated equity of R$97.5 billion.
According to the publication, the list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. Equity data were calculated up to the end of the first half of 2021 – June 30th.
Santa Catarina reaches 7.33 million inhabitants, estimates IBGE; see list of cities
New Santa Catarina on Forbes list
Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas
Age: not informed
Company: Intelbras, from São José, in Greater Florianópolis
Equity: BRL 5.27 billion
Position in the national ranking: 95th
Gert Heinz Schulz
Age: 74 years old
Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville
Equity: BRL 1.21 billion
Position in the national ranking: 283th
Waldir Carlos Schulz
Age: 70
Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville
Equity: BRL 1.20 billion
Position in the national ranking: 284th (tie)
César Gomes Júnior
Age: 64
Company: Portobello, from Tijucas, in Greater Florianópolis
Equity: 1.13 billion
Position in the national ranking: 300th (tie)
César Pereira Dohler
Age: 52
Company: Dohler, from Joinville
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)
Miguel Abuhab
Age: 76
Company: Neogrid, from Joinville
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)
Ovandi Rosenstock
Age: 79
Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)
The 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil
1st – Eduardo Luiz Saverin
Equity: BRL 97.5 billion
2nd – Jorge Paulo Lemann
Equity: BRL 96.5 billion
3rd – Marcel Herrmann Telles
Equity: BRL 64.5 billion
4th – Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and family
Equity: BRL 49.5 billion
5th – Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
Equity: BRL 46 billion
6th – André Santos Esteves
Equity: BRL 39.5 billion
7th – Vicky Sarfati Safra
Equity: BRL 37 billion
8th – Alexandre Behring da Costa
Equity: BRL 36.5 billion
9th – Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra
Equity: BRL 35.5 billion
10th – Alceu Elias Feldmann
Equity: BRL 30.5 billion
