Who is Arlete in Pega Pega? Mysterious woman keeps secrets from Eric and Julio · TV News

Arlete (Elizabeth Savala) will move Pega Pega’s plot. Júlio’s mother (Thiago Martins) will appear on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera next Monday (30) to pay bail and try to get her son’s forgiveness, who will have turned himself in to the police for the robbery of the Carioca Palace.

The boy, however, will not forgive Elza’s sister (Nicette Bruno) for the disappearance right away and will feel angry at having been abandoned by his mother. The mysterious taxi driver will justify that she left so as not to put her child at risk.

During the series, the public will discover that Prazeres’ sister (Cristina Pereira) has disappeared because she keeps a secret from Eric about the death of Mirella (Marina Rigueira), mother of Bebeth (Valentina Herszage), in a car accident.

In addition to Mirella’s accident, the taxi driver also keeps another secret that involves the owner of Carioca Palace. She had a relationship with Eric’s father, and Julio is the result of that union. In the final chapters, the rich man will discover that he is the employee’s brother.

But not only pains and drama will live Arlete, she will also engage in a romance with Pedrinho (Marcos Caruso), and the love triangle of the playboy will transform into a quartet.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

