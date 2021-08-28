Who will get the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine?

Duration: 7:12 am

The booster dose will be necessary for all immunization agents available in Brazil and, at this time, it is planned for the elderly and the immunosuppressed (those who have their immune system compromised by some health condition). According to the Ministry of Health, this new round of vaccination will start on September 15th. In the case of the state of São Paulo, it will start on September 6 for the elderly aged 90 to 80 years. Want to better understand why a third dose is needed, how it will work, and whether it’s possible for other population groups to join the queue? The State Explains!