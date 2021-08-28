Why do famous people seek the same retreat after betraying their women?

The news that Pyong and Sammy Lee are on a spiritual retreat in the midst of a crisis that may have ended the marriage of the pair of influencers calls attention to a curious fact: the place chosen by the two is the same place where several famous people were involved. in betrayal scandals.

This is the case of Arthur Aguiar. In August 2020, the actor also took refuge in Estância Paraíso, after a series of betrayals of his wife, Mayra Cardi, surfaced. At the retreat, Arthur converted to the Gospel and was baptized. Questioned on social networks by people who doubted the change in behavior, the artist vented in Stories: “I was converted because I received a call from God and you will only understand this when it happens to you. I don’t want and I don’t need anyone to believe in my transformation, because the only one who needs to feel this is God and he knows it’s true”.

Estancia Paraíso is located in Sabará, Minas Gerais. Couples going through difficult times are attracted to activities aimed at restoring the relationship. The highlight is the program Casais na Mão do Oleiro, which lasts for three days and is exclusively aimed at members of evangelical churches.

It was there that singer Wesley Safadão was baptized, in August 2017. At the time, Safadão celebrated a year of marriage with Thyane Dantas, after the noisy separation of Mileide Mihaile. The singer shared photos on Instagram. “We are not perfect, but we decided to make room for God to improve our lives more and more”, wrote the artist in the caption of the photo posted to eternalize the moment.

Naldo Benny also turned to Estância Paraíso at a time of trial. In December 2017, after being accused of assaulting his wife, Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Woman. In the same month, Naldo was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon. At the time, the pastor responsible for the retreat stated that the singer received the same treatment as any other guest.