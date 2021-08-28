Why Gilberto Kassab’s PSD became a key player in the governance chessboard

A consumer dream of the Brazilian right, the vaunted third-way candidate capable of breaking the current political polarization and facing former president Lula in the dispute against Jair Bolsonaro has yet to emerge on the scene. Pre-candidates tested in the polls, such as São Paulo governor João Doria and former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, do not prove to be truly competitive and this reality makes their respective parties – PSDB and DEM – somewhat lost in nods to the left or on the right. The tucano case is emblematic: while historical names such as Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Tasso Jereissati are talking to Lula, half of the bench in the Chamber opted to support Bolsonaro in voting for the PEC of the Printed Vote. In the DEM, the national president, ACM Neto, maintains solid bridges with Bolsonaro, while former mayor Rodrigo Maia retreated.

In this scenario, the so-called “center-right”, an ill-defined field in national politics, may take a new form in the next elections, represented by the figures of a party that completes ten years of existence, the PSD, and its creator and president, the former mayor of São Paulo Gilberto Kassab. Both have easily occupied the space left by the traditional DEM and PSDB and their respective public figures. While Kassab articulates behind the scenes the entry of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, still in the DEM, to become the PSD presidential candidate in 2022, the party sees its ranks – and electoral possibilities – thicken with the arrival of strong names such as former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin and the current mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes.

Kassab intends to launch the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, in the dispute for the Planalto

Kassab says he is “ever more convinced that a downtown alternative is the best for Brazil”. Depending on the names placed in the elections, he assesses, the chances of winning next year may grow: “Brazilians don’t want extremes, more a president who promises to exterminate opponents or an opposition that works to hinder the government. We need to make a change, a transition to balance, balance and dialogue.”

If the third way speech is ready, it remains to be confirmed who will personify it. Kassab has his preference in the Senate president: “I can’t speak on behalf of Rodrigo Pacheco, but I stated publicly that he has the invitation of the PSD and I believe that it is the name that fulfills all the requirements to be a great president”, he says. Although Pacheco does not confirm that he will leave the DEM, his recent more haughty posture towards Bolsonaro – in contrast to the blind obedience of the Chamber Speaker, Arthur Lira, of the PP – signals the approach with sectors more at the center of the political spectrum: “It’s someone with a talent for politics, firm in their positions, which the moment demands, and conciliatory. I hope that he, at the right time, accepts to be our candidate”.

Elected with the support of Bolsonaro, as well as Lira, Pacheco gradually turns the Senate into a counterpoint to the Chamber on issues sensitive to the government. It acts in this way, for example, when it articulates for the return of electoral coalitions, approved by deputies, to be overthrown by senators. The distance was also evident with Pacheco’s refusal to give political muscle to the impeachment request against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, sent to the Senate by the Executive.

“Everything will be analyzed, but I do not foresee legal and political criteria so that requests for impeachment from STF ministers can go ahead,” says Pacheco, noting that the same reasoning applies to the impeachment requests against Bolsonaro. Without directly criticizing the president, the senator affirms that he will not “surrender to any attempt to disunite the country” and preaches dialogue. “I would very much like there to be a concerted effort to solve the country’s problems”, he says, with one foot on the platform.

Even if they do not produce the desired electoral effects, the speeches by Pacheco and Kassab pave the political path for the PSD to become an indispensable party for governability in an eventual Lula government, or even in an unlikely second term by Bolsonaro. The similarity with the political role played by the PMDB – current MDB – in the political support of post-dictatorship governments is not a mere coincidence.

“The PSD can look for bigger flights in national politics to take the place of a weakened PSDB as leader of a Brazilian centre-right. On the other hand, in seeking to get closer to the ruling party through the division of public positions, it can place itself as the heir of the battered MDB”, analyzes Marcelo Campello, PhD in International Political Economy from UFRJ and post-doctorate from the Center for Studies Internationals of the University Institute of Lisbon.

The PSD bets on former governor Geraldo Alckmin, in São Paulo, and on the president of the OAB, Felipe Santa Cruz, in Rio de Janeiro

The political scientist states that the PSD has become a kind of stabilizing political force for the exercise of coalition presidentialism in the last three presidential terms: “The party has shown signs that it is crucial for the country’s governability, even without having a party building anchored in the support of the social masses”.

Kassab avoids comparisons, however. “I’m working, alongside dozens of leaders across the country, to show that the PSD is a serious party, at the center, with principles and values. Show that we are committed to Brazil, its development and the well-being of the population”, he says. In the last elections, the PSD supported the toucan Alckmin for president and released the vote of leaders and militants, which in practice benefited Bolsonaro. “Afterwards, the party set itself up as independent. In Congress, the assessment is given to each project, so that the parliamentarians can vote with their convictions”. Or interests, of course.

In addition to the space to be occupied in federal politics, the former mayor of São Paulo knows that the upcoming elections bring the PSD good chances of growth in the states, if the party is against the Pocketnarism. The president of the Pandemic CPI, senator Omar Aziz, for example, has become a key player in the political chessboard in Amazonas. In Minas Gerais, Pacheco’s land, the party has senator Antonio Anastasia and Belo Horizonte mayor, Alexandre Kalil, two potential candidates to face the Pocket Governor Romeu Zema, do Novo, in 2022.

The strength of the PSD has increased considerably in the Southeast with the recent arrivals of Alckmin and Eduardo Paes. The first, fresh out of the tucano nest, presents himself as a strong candidate for the government of São Paulo in the dispute with the left, the “poquenarismo” and the vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia, a name supported by Doria. In Rio, Paes took the front line of the pre-candidacy of the national president of the OAB, Felipe Santa Cruz, in an attempt at a third way to the candidacies of governor Claudio Castro, of PL, who will have the support of Bolsonaro, and Marcelo Freixo , from the PSB, which should unify the left subtitles.

Alckmin will formalize his entry into the PSD in the coming days. The expectation is that he will take some PSDB mayors with him, which is why the former governor is still discreet, although he confirms that he will be a candidate for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. In turn, Felipe Santa Cruz, who left the MDB and is without a party, neither confirms nor denies the conversations with Paes and Kassab and the possible candidacy for the Guanabara Palace: “I still don’t have any political project. Until January, I’m on behalf of the OAB and the defense of democracy, but I’m honored to remember my name”, he says.

The arrival of other names with national weight in the party is a natural development, evaluates Kassab. “The PSD has attracted leaders for the work it develops, for its structure and capillarity. It is a party that has no owner, that takes its local and national positions in consultation with its leaders. All our candidates compete for elections to win”, he says. Although not officially confirmed yet, Alckmin’s entry into the party is the big bet. “He has the invitation to be our candidate for the government of São Paulo and, due to his experience and great administrative capacity, he has all the conditions to win the elections.”

The party, concludes Kassab, will work to have its own majority candidacies: “Not just for president, but for governor in most states. More than relying on the party to lead, we work so that the PSD candidates are the effective ones”.

For Marcelo Campello, the party has a long way to go: “Although it is seeking a political identity beyond the old top-of-the-line style, so characteristic of the “Centrão” parties, the PSD lacks true national capillarity and greater clarity as to the definition of its political-ideological spectrum”, says the political scientist.

Published in issue #1172 of capital letter, on August 26, 2021.

