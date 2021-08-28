Why is gasoline so expensive? Is it ICMS’s fault?

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) has attributed the high price of gasoline and other fuels to a state tax, the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services). Bolsonaro even stated that the value has risen due to a “greed” of governors. The liter of fuel has already exceeded R$7 in some regions.

Official data, however, show that the factor that weighed most for the price increase in recent months was not the ICMS, but the adjustments made by Petrobras. The state tax makes up an important part of the amount that drivers pay at stations, but the percentages levied have not changed recently.

What makes up the price of gasoline

The price of regular gasoline consists of five items, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels):

Producer price (Petrobras refineries and importers);

Ethanol price – the fuel that reaches service stations is 73% A gasoline and 27% ethanol;

Federal taxes – PIS, Cofins and Cide;

State tax – ICMS;

Distribution, transport and resale.

The ANP publishes monthly spreadsheets that show the participation of each of these items in the average price of a liter of fuel paid by the consumer. The data are compiled from the Petroleum Derivatives Market Report, produced by the Federal Government’s Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The most recent information is from April 2021. According to the survey, 28.1% (or R$ 1.53) of the price of gasoline at the pump corresponded to the value of the ICMS. The component that weighed the most, however, was not the tax, but the amount charged at the refinery: the item accounted for 35.6% (R$ 1.95) of the average amount paid by drivers in April (R$ 5.47 ).

The same compilation made by the ANP shows that the share equivalent to the price at the refinery has been increasing in recent months. In January, for example, the price at the refineries accounted for 30.6% (R$ 1.43) of the pump value (R$ 4.69). Between January and April alone, this year the increase was five percentage points or R$ 0.52.

In the comparison between April 2021 and April 2018 (the first year in which data are available on the ANP website), the increase is even greater, of almost six percentage points or R$ 0.69.

Gasoline price composition

Image: Art/UOL

ICMS share remained stable

The price composition also shows that the share corresponding to ICMS remained relatively stable in percentage terms. Between January and April 2021, the increase was 0.7 percentage point (an increase of R$0.25).

In the comparison between the months of April 2021 and 2018, there was no percentage change, even though the amount linked to the tax increased by R$0.34. That is, the value of ICMS in reais rose, but its share in the total price paid by the consumer remained the same.

The explanation lies in the way in which ICMS is charged. The tax is calculated as a percentage of the price, the rate. For example, in São Paulo, this percentage is 25%. Therefore, if the price goes up, the effective value of the tax also increases, even if there has been no change in the rate or in the collection methodology.

It’s like when you go to a restaurant. If you buy a R$10 dish, you pay a R$1 tip to the waiter (the 10%). Then you come back another week and the same dish is R$20. The tip will also be R$2, but it is still 10% of the price.

André Horta, institutional director of Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and Federal District)

Petrobras’ policy is decisive for discharges

Carla Ferreira, a researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels, linked to the Single Federation of Oil Workers), says that the most important part of the increases in consumer prices is linked to the increases promoted by Petrobras.

According to her, the readjustments are an effect of the company’s pricing policy, adopted in 2016. The guideline links prices in Brazil to the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, charged in dollars. With the high dollar, prices in Brazil also rise. Since the beginning of the year, gasoline has accumulated a 51% increase in refineries.

Of course, as ICMS is a percentage of the final price, when the price rises, the collection increases. But he is not the villain of the highs of now. The big question is this price that comes from the refinery, which comes from the import parity policy.

Carla Ferreira

According to Ferreira, an example that taxation is not the determining factor for recent increases was the low impact that the PIS and Cofins exemption, two federal taxes, had on diesel prices. Although the tax cut was R$0.31, the reduction in the price of the pump was only R$0.03.

Tax and Petrobras share in the final price of gasoline

Image: Art/UOL

Posts criticize ICMS collection method

Paulo Miranda Soares, president of Fecombustíveis (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants), recognizes that Petrobras’ increases weighed on the price.

I think the way Petrobras is doing it today is the most appropriate. Oil is a commodity, and the company has to follow that. Our bad luck is that the dollar is high. The country’s bad administration ends up having a negative impact on the citizen. Legal uncertainty, government disharmony, all these influence the value of the real. If there were more economic and political stability, the dollar would probably be at a more reasonable level.

Paulo Miranda Soares

He also criticizes the states: according to Soares, in addition to the ICMS rate being high (the percentages vary from 25% to 34%, depending on the state), the charging methodology is not adequate. Today, the tax amount is calculated on an average of the prices charged at the service stations, which is updated every two weeks.

A tax reform with rationalization of the ICMS could ease the problem a little or give more stability to the price. (…) We have been trying to push forward the reform, but we are losing hope.

Paulo Miranda Soares

State governments, on the other hand, argue that any change to the ICMS is complex because the tax accounts for most of the collection.

Fuels represent more than 20% of ICMS collection. It is an important item for the fiscal balance of the states. To offset a reduction in gasoline, other products would need to have more tax.

André Horta

President Jair Bolsonaro even sent Congress a bill that changes the way in which ICMS is charged on fuel.

The proposal was criticized because the ICMS is not a federal tax, that is, it would not be up to the federal government to propose changes in its form of collection, and also because it could increase the price in some states.

At the time, the government did not comment on these criticisms. The text is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies.

What does Petrobras say

In a note sent to UOL, Petrobras stated that there is a “high investment by producing companies for gasoline and other fuels to reach people”. According to the company, the costs are billionaires, and “the products sold [os combustíveis] they need to remunerate the investment and ensure that companies keep operations running safely and with quality.”

Petrobras also said that the price of gasoline at the refinery is currently R$ 2.04, on average, and that ICMS is the largest portion of the tax burden on the fuel. “It should be remembered that ICMS is not a fixed portion of the final value of the fuel, but rather a percentage of the total value, which, in practice, raises the state tax collection every time the price of fuel at the refinery is adjusted”, completes the text.

The note concludes by stating that Petrobras avoids immediately passing on to the consumer the volatility of prices in the foreign market, and that the values ​​practiced in the refineries continue to seek a balance with the international market. “The alignment of prices to the international market is essential to ensure that the Brazilian market continues to be supplied without the risk of shortages”, he concludes.