Will fuel prices decrease? See some actions being taken to lower the price of Gasoline and Diesel

Photo: Pixabay

Fuel prices in Brazil are very high. Actions in Brasília seek to reduce the value of the pump for Brazilians

You fuel prices are at levels never seen before. Both diesel and gasoline have very high values ​​at the pump. Gasoline, for example, is already being negotiated at some stations at no less than R$7 reais per liter.

To try to alleviate the problem of rising fuel prices in the pockets of Brazilians, some projects are being suggested in Brasília.

What is being done in Brasilia?

This year, the federal government zeroed the incidence of PIS and Confins for two months. At the same time, a Complementary Law Bill, presented by Deputy Emanuel Pinheiro, is being processed in the Chamber, which provides for the collection of ICMS not by a percentage, but by the amount of fuel purchased.

Fuel supply is hurting more and more in Brazilians’ pockets. Photo: Pixabay

Another action was the provisional measure signed by the president Jair Bolsonaro that authorizes the direct sale of ethanol by producers or importers. Thus, the intermediation of companies would be missed.

the deputy Kim Kataguiri presented an amendment that provides for the use of a system similar to the U.S, where the attendants are not used:

“Fuel dealers can offer partially or fully automated fuel pump operation service, eliminating the need for the intervention of gas station attendants or any other professional.”

In this case, if the amendment is approved, gas stations can offer a self-service system, without a person to do the filling.

Center-South can produce more ethanol

The crushing of sugarcane in central-southern Brazil in the period 2021/22 was estimated at 533 million tons, with a 7.5% cut compared to the forecast made in May due to the drought and the frosts, predicted the JOB Economy. However, the forecast for ethanol production had a slight increase due to high prices in Brazil.

The production of Ethanol from sugarcane in the center-south was 25.10 billion liters in 2021/22, having an increase of 2.45% compared to the last projection. Meanwhile, the projection of sugar production was estimated at 33.4 million tons.

Júlio Maria Borges, partner-director of the consultancy, spoke about the Ethanol production projection: “It was a reversal of expectation. Industries are producing more ethanol than expected,” he told Reuters.