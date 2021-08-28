Willian and Roger Guedes start to follow and stir up Corinthians fans | Soccer

Disclosure Willian

The Corinthians fans are celebrating, after the confirmation of the signings of Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes. However, the market is still busy on the sides of Parque São Jorge.

midfielder willian (see photo gallery below)

It’s another dream for fans of Alvinegra and, in the late afternoon of this Friday, I increase Fiel’s expectations.

That’s because, all it took was Corinthians to officially confirm the hiring of Roger Guedes for the Arsenal player, and then start following the new reinforcement of the club on Instagram. To top it off, the striker reciprocated and also followed the midfielder, who has been playing for the Brazilian national team

The attitude further fueled speculation about the player’s departure from the Premier League and a deal with the team that revealed him. In the early afternoon, Severino da Silva, who is the player’s father, also stirred up Fiel. Despite urging caution about the negotiation, he assured that Willian would return to Corinthians.

Arsenal’s departure is imminent as the club tries to gain breath in the last days of the market. The player, in turn, never hid his desire to continue in Europe, however, given the short time for the window to close, he is already looking forward to returning to the country.