Willian waits for ‘serious’ proposal from Corinthians and father says: ‘Want to come back’ | Soccer

Instagram Willian wants to leave Arsenal

Leaving Arsenal, midfielder Willian continues with his uncertain future



. This Friday, Severino da Silva, who is the player’s father, urged caution about negotiating with Corinthians.

“I spoke to him today, he said he is calm and wants to return to Corinthians as long as he has a serious proposal”, he told in an interview with Terra.

(Check out William’s photo gallery below)

He also guaranteed that Willian has not yet received any official proposal from alvinegro. “For now, it’s just based on speculation. I don’t know if it will happen or not”, he pointed out.

But it also reveals that if it depends on the family, the son will return to Timon.

“We’re rooting for this to happen, since we’re Corinthians fans,” he added.

Remember that according to the Spanish newspaper AS



, midfielder Willian, who has played for the Brazilian team, is very close to getting his termination with the English club and would already have a deal underway with alvinegro.

In a report, the Spaniards guarantee that the Brazilian “will leave London for his native country, where he will sign, except for a last-minute surprise, with Corinthians”.

Arsenal’s idea, which is in a bad phase, is to gain breath in the last days of the market. The player, in turn, has never hidden the desire to continue in Europe, however, the crisis resulting from the pandemic has, according to AS, prevented any team from showing real interest in the player.

In this transfer window, Corinthians has officially signed Renato Augusto and Giuliano, and

is in the details of announcing striker Roger Guedes .