Willian will decide this Sunday on back; understand how backstage are

Willian will decide this Sunday what will be his next step in his career, according to ESPN Brazil. The attacking midfielder does not want to continue in the Arsenal, thrashed this Saturday by Manchester City, per 5 to 0, and there is a return to Corinthians as the main possibility.

At this moment, the alvinegra team is ahead among the possible destinations for the player, who still considers, however, other options. Initially, Willian’s priority was to follow in Europe, but so far, no offer has been formalized to Arsenal.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Also in the English club’s pre-season, Willian communicated his desire to leave, after a disappointing first year for the Gunners. Corinthians was not the only team to sound out the Brazilian’s situation, but none of these searches evolved into a proposal.

To return to Corinthians, the tendency is for Willian to have his contract terminated by Arsenal. Gunners try to dry their payroll after the investment made in the market and would not pay part of the athlete’s salary. In Brazil, he will have to reduce salaries. In England, his earnings are around 100,000 pounds (R$730,000) a week.

Willian will decide his future this weekend because he knows he also doesn’t have that much time if he chooses to return to Brazil, since the deadline for new applications is August 30, also coinciding with the closing of the window in the main centers of Europe, day 31.

During the week, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, admitted conversations in progress for the departure of Willian. “We’re talking to him and the agent and assessing the position we’re in at the moment. He’s currently an Arsenal player, and we’re trying to get the best of him while he’s here. Anything other than that are things that could happen. “

Willian left Corinthians in 2007, aged 18, to play for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In 2013, he transferred to Anzhi, in Russia, and, in the same year, he arrived in England, to Chelsea, where he stayed until 2020. Since then, he has been an Arsenal player.