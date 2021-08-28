Windows 11 will run on PCs with older processors, but there is a catch.

Microsoft complied with the requests and finally lowered some of the requirements for installing Windows 11 on the computer. This Friday (27), the company announced that it will no longer be necessary to have a compatible processor to run the new OS, but the installation should be done from scratch, via image file, not via direct upgrade.

The OS migration path (Win 10 to Win 11) via Windows Update will only be available to computers that pass the compatibility test — meeting the minimum requirements, having one of the compatible processors and security mechanisms enabled. One of the ways to check compatibility will be through the old PC Health Check app, which comes back today reworked for Windows Insider testers.

Computers with unsupported components will be able to install Windows 11 by the conventional method (Image: Press Release/Acer)

However, Microsoft will not prevent computers with unsupported components from installing Windows 11. To do so, however, users will need to resort to conventional installation via the OS ISO image file (currently available for download via Windows Insider).

Redmond Giant says this alternative is designed for companies, allowing them to test the operating system on corporate machines (even unsupported ones) before upgrading. Still, everyone will be able to take advantage of the installation route, but at their own risk and expense.

The company does not guarantee that there will be driver compatibility or that the system will run 100%, so lack of support will still be a serious problem for very old computers. Furthermore, the minimum requirements follow the same.

More compatible processors

Along with the announcement, MS revealed that it has expanded the processor compatibility list to include models from the Intel-Core X and Xeon W lineup. Another edition added to the package was the Intel-Core 7820HQ, which powers the released Microsoft Surface Studio 2 in 2018.

Start menu, new material for Fluent Design and several other features mark the turning of the page of the Windows family (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Unfortunately, the first generation AMD Ryzen, built on the Zen 1 architecture, was left out. there are CPU models left to add to the compatibility list.

In this case, therefore, computer owners with the initial Ryzens will still be able to install and run Windows 11 — by installing with ISO. However, MS claims that the OS faced 52% more kernel errors, while compatible hardware only faced 0.2%.

Windows 11 still doesn’t have any definitive release date, but October is coming and it’s the current forecast for its debut. New computers must receive the operating system first, and the free Win 10 migration wouldn’t ship until 2022. To try the OS, you need to become a member of the Windows Insider program.

Source: Microsoft