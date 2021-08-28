With 7 new cases, it rises to 26 number of patients with syndrome associated with ‘black urine disease’ in BF | Amazons

The Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-RCP) received this Friday (27), five more reported cases of rhabdomyolysis in Itacoatiara (distant 176 km from Manaus). In addition to them, one case was reported in Caapiranga and one in Manaus.

The syndrome is associated with Haff disease, known as “black urine disease”, as most patients have consumed fish before experiencing symptoms.

In all, there are 26 reported cases of the disease across the Amazon. In Itacoatiara, there are 24 cases in total. Of the five new cases, three are still admitted to the Hospital Regional José Mendes.

All cases belong to the same family, they are four adults (two women and two men) and a child aged one year and seven months, who live in Vila do Novo Remanso, a rural area of ​​Itacoatiara.

In Manaus, the patient from Caapiranga, male, 65 years old, and another resident of the capital, 69 years old, are also hospitalized in a public hospital.

According to the coordinator of the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS/FVS-RCP), Liane Souza, the outbreak in Itacoatiara was confirmed for rhabdomyolysis, with no record of serious cases and deaths from the disease.

AM infectologist talks about symptoms of Haff syndrome

The FMT infectologist, Antônio Magela, explains that the rhabdomyolysis syndrome is a condition characterized by acute muscle injury. When related to eating fish, it is called Haff’s Disease.

According to him, the cases of Itacoatiara indicate that it is Haff’s Disease. Despite being known as “black urine disease”, the Health Department reported that this symptom has not been identified in any patient so far.

The investigation pointed out common characteristics in the cases: their identification in family nuclei, previous consumption of fish and cases with acute symptoms.

“Fortunately, early identification of cases and proper treatment are making the evolution as benign as possible, without bringing much risk to the health of people who got sick. Although it is a clinical condition that requires a lot of care,” he said.

Investigation still does not show fish contamination

The Health Secretary of Itacoatiara, Rogéria Aranha, informed that the epidemiological investigation observed that the patients consumed fish before showing symptoms, but it is still not possible to point out that the food was contaminated.

According to her, lines of research will be opened together with scholars to try to identify the cause of the infection.

“While we have not been able to scientifically identify the cause, we are doing this active search. Guiding care with food preparation and rational use of information. We cannot cause fear in the population,” he informed.