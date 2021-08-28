With forecast of high temperatures in the BR and concern with Delta in the…

For the third consecutive session, the coffee futures market ended trading with appreciation on the New York and London stock exchanges. Concern about Brazil and a possible reduction in the supply of conilon coffee in Vietnam continue to support prices.

On the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US), Arabica coffee maturing in December/21 had a high of 165 points, worth 188 cents/lbp, in March/22 it registered an appreciation of 160 points, quoted at 190.65 cents/lbp , May/22 had an increase of 155 points, worth 191.60 cents/lbp and July/21 had an appreciation of 150 points, worth 192.15 cents/lbp.

On the London Stock Exchange, conilon coffee maturing in November/21 had an increase of US$ 21 per ton, worth US$ 1994, January/22 registered an appreciation of US$ 16 per ton, quoted at US$ 1957, March/22 had an increase of US$ 17 per ton, worth US$ 1931 and May/22 registered an appreciation of US$ 20 per ton, worth US$ 1921.

“Somar Meteorologia predicted above-average temperatures next month for coffee growing regions in Brazil, which could further harm Brazil’s coffee plantations”, highlighted once again the analysis of the international website Barchart.

The analysis comments that even last Wednesday (25), Olam International said that coffee losses in Brazil so far this year totaled eight million bags. Olam said 4.3 million bags of Brazilian coffee production were lost to drought and 3.7 million bags to various frosts in July.

In Brazil, analysts maintain the position of firm prices for coffee not only due to weather conditions, but also based on the logistical bottlenecks that affect the entire production chain, not only in Brazil, but also in other producing countries.

In the case of conilon, the concern remains covid’s high transmission rate with the Delta variant. “Vietnam’s prime minister tightened restrictions on the pandemic and sent soldiers into the streets of Ho Chi Minh City and other neighboring provinces to impose restrictions on the pandemic that require people not to leave their homes,” adds Barchart.

In Brazil, the domestic market followed and enjoyed a day of appreciation in the country’s main trading markets.

Type 6 hard drink bica race had a high of 0.46% in Guaxupé/MG traded for R$ 1,082.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had a high of 0.77%, worth R$ 1,048.00, Patrocínio/MG had an increase of 0.92%, worth R$ 1,100.00, Varginha/MG recorded a 0.91% increase, worth R$ 1,100.00, Campos Gerais/MG had an increase of 1.12%, quoted at R$ 1,079, 00 and Franca/SP increased by 1.85%, worth R$ 1,100.00.

The peeled cherry type had a high of 0.44% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,133.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had a high of 0.69%, quoted at R$ 1,168.00, Patrocínio/MG had a high of 0.88%, worth R$ 1,140.00, Varginha/MG recorded an appreciation of 0.86%, worth R$ 1,170.00 and Campos Gerais/MG ended with an appreciation of 1.06%, worth R$ 1,139.00 .