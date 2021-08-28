With marketing in place, Corinthians is already doing the math for William

The love affair between Corinthians and Willian is still hot behind the scenes, the atmosphere in Parque São Jorge is trustworthy and a hypothetical European offer is the biggest obstacle to a positive outcome. This is the summary of the current stage of negotiations between the club and the Arsenal midfielder, which is still in England awaiting a definition.

But how would Corinthians make it possible to hire a player who plays in the biggest league in the world (Premier League) and would have a high monthly cost for the club? With the collaboration of the Marketing Department, activated by President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

The report of My Timon found that the initial idea is to obtain a financial contribution through a commercial partner. José Colagrossi Neto, Marketing and Communication Superintendent, was involved in the conversations that have lasted more than a week. There is still no information about possible partners in this attempt.

European journalists specializing in the ball market have said in recent hours that Corinthians has offered Willian a contract until 2023, with an annual salary of 3 million euros (R$ 18.5 million). In other words, around 250 thousand euros (R$ 1.5 million) per month. The report of My Timon tried to confirm these numbers with the board, but there was no response.

Corinthians has until Monday to close, as the transfer window in Brazil will close. The race against time continues at Parque São Jorge. As well as the fans for no better offer in Europe to emerge. It’s to wait…

