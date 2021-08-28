With Over 100,000 Hospitalizations for Covid, US Records Highest Level of Admissions in 8 Months | World

The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals rose from 100,000 on Thursday (26), the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health, as a resurgence of Covid-19 cases driven by the delta variant, which is highly contagious.

Covid-19’s hospitalizations more than doubled in the last month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with Covid were hospitalized every hour on average, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Delta variant causes new wave of Covid cases in US

The US reached its historic peak of hospitalizations on Jan. 6, when there were 132,051 coronavirus patients in hospital beds, according to a Reuters count.

In early 2021, when the vaccination campaign expanded rapidly, hospitalizations fell, reaching their lowest level for the year on June 28 at 13,843.

But Covid-19’s hospitalizations surged in July, when the delta variant became the predominant strain. The American South is the epicenter of the most recent outbreak, but hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide.

Florida Beats Daily Records for New Covid Cases and Hospitals Filled

Florida has the highest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, followed by Texas and California, according to Department of Health data. More than 95% of intensive care unit beds in Alabama, Florida and Georgia are currently occupied .

The delta variant, which spreads rapidly especially among the unvaccinated population, also sends a record number of children to hospitals: there are currently over 2,000 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 pediatric hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health.

California, Florida and Texas account for about 32% of the total confirmed and suspected pediatric hospitalizations of Covid-19 in the country.

At present, children represent about 2.3% of Covid-19’s national hospitalizations — those under the age of 12 are not allowed to receive vaccines.

The country is rooting for a permit for vaccines for younger children until the fall with Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost expert on infectious diseases, said this week the nation could control Covid-19 by early next year if vaccination accelerates.

The US has given at least one dose of vaccine to about 61 percent of its population, according to the CDC.