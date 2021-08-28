With Renato Augusto among the starters and Fagner out, Sylvinho sets Corinthians to face Grêmio

Corinthians is experiencing a great moment both on and off the pitch. If in Brasileirão, Alvinegro is in a clear recovery in Brasileirão and already occupies the 6th place with 24 points, behind the scenes, the board celebrates the successes with Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes; Duílio still has ongoing conversations with attacking midfielder Willian, who is currently at Arsenal, England.









While Roger Guedes recovers his best physical shape to be able to debut, Sylvinho trained this Friday (27th) for the last time before the duel this Saturday (28th) against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. For the duel against the Gauchos, the Alvinegro commander will have two major absences: right-back Fágner and Adson. Both are being supervised by the club’s medical department.

The full-back Fagner was under the care of physiotherapists due to a trauma in the right calf, while the boy Adson followed the treatment after split with Thiago Heleno, in last week’s game, against Athletico-PR. As the duo did not recover in time, the technical committee, in consensus with the DM, decided to veto the full-back and midfielder for this Saturday’s match (28). The information is from the Uol Esporte reporting team.

as long as Renato Augusto doesn’t tank playing the 2 beats, roni will start… — Buruno (@burunosccp)

Without wasting time, the technician Sylvinho has already defined the substitutes. In place of Fagner, Du Queiroz will remain in the position. Instead of the midfielder, Renato Augusto will make his first start as a titleholder since returning to Parque São Jorge.

With the changes, Sylvinho should send Corinthians on the field with the following formation: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Roni and Renato Augusto; Job