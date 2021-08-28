With skyrocketing prices, IPVA should also become more expensive in 2022

posted on 8/27/2021 09:53 AM / updated on 8/27/2021 10:00 AM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

With the increase in the prices of new, used and used cars in Brazil, the Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) is expected to become more expensive in 2022. The increase is expected because the tax is calculated based on the price of vehicles measured by the table of the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).

The values ​​for next year have not yet been released by the Finance Department, which should only be done in December. However, according to Fipe, between February 2020 and July 2021 the prices of brand new cars rose 19.9%.

The increases have been mainly due to the stoppage in the production of vehicles due to the lack of electronic components, which had a price increase due to the pandemic.

To calculate the IPVA price, just look at the average price of the car in the Fipe table, look at the rate that applies to the type of vehicle and divide the value of the car by the rate.

Currently, DF rates vary between 1% and 3%.