With the Ibovespa falling by 9% from the historical high, are Brazilian stocks a bargain or a trap? Bradesco BBI responds

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa has already dropped 9% since the historical closing maximum, of 130,776 points, reached on June 7th, until the closing of last Thursday (26).

And, with an environment still pressured by rising prices and prolonging fiscal and political risks, investors may wonder whether the moment is an opportunity to invest in Brazilian stocks or whether, given the risks on the horizon, it could be a trap. Or, in this case, a “value trap”, a value trap, a phenomenon that occurs when a stock appears to be at a discount, but, in fact, it is only undervalued because it is a bad deal. In these cases, the cheap can be expensive.

In a report dated Thursday (26), Bradesco BBI draws attention to the 15% correction, in dollars, of the MSCI Brasil index since its most recent peak. For analysts, the index is a “bargain” at current levels, trading at “very low” multiples (price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3 times for the next 12 months).

The bank’s analysis team uses MSCI Brasil as a reference, which seeks to replicate the performance of large and medium-sized companies listed on the stock exchange. Analysts say the index should benefit from strong earnings growth, like what happened in the second quarter of this year, and a macroeconomic risk squeeze “soon.”

That’s because, according to the bank, the MSCI Brazil has detached itself from most global equity markets, trading below its historical average against the MSCI indices in the US, developed markets and emerging markets. “We think this is a clear sign that Brazilian shares did not participate in the global shares party”, he writes. MSCI Brazil is made up of 53 companies.

Regarding the sectors of the Stock Exchange, Bradesco BBI’s analysis team assesses that multiples are low and earnings per share are high in commodities (materials and energy) and in some securities. utilities, for example.

On the other hand, some sectors are showing stretched multiples and low earnings per share, analysts say, based on high-growth expectations already built in. This is the case, for example, with discretionary consumption, technology and health.

Today, the positions overweight (above the market average) of Bradesco BBI on the Brazilian stock exchange are in Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Vamos (VAMO3), B3 (B3SA3), BR Distribuidora (BRDT3), SBF Group (SBFG3), Santos Brasil (STBP3), Alpargatas (ALPA4), EcoRodovias (ECOR3), Natura (NTCO3), Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4).

Negative price scenario

According to Bradesco BBI, the depressed valuation of Brazilian stocks reflects the probability of around 60% of an extremely negative scenario happening soon, probably associated with the perception of an imminent interruption in the fiscal regime (without a fiscal anchor, for example).

The bank projects the Ibovespa trading at 140,000 points until December, in an optimistic scenario. On the other hand, in a negative scenario, the index could reach 105,000 points, analysts highlight.

For Dalton Gardimam, chief economist at Bradesco BBI, inflation should reach 9.5% in August compared to the last 12 months, and then start a downward trajectory as of September, ending this year with an increase of 7.5% and December 2022, with an increase of 4.5%.

In this scenario, the bank expects new increases in the basic interest rate by the Central Bank, taking the Selic to a range of 7.5% to 8.5% per year until December.

“As a result, the market perception that the risk of monetary tightening could potentially ‘exaggerate’ GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 would likely collapse, thus reducing risks for Brazilian equities,” writes the analysis team.

2nd quarter balance sheets

Also in the report, Bradesco BBI commented on the balance sheet season for the second quarter, highlighting companies in the energy, financial, industrial, consumer discretionary, communication services and utilities.

In the period, the non-financial companies of B3 had a growth of 1,026% in profit compared to the same period in 2020, to R$ 74 billion, according to data from Economatica. The account excludes the giants Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

When the oil company and the mining company are included, the advance jumps to 1.615%, reaching R$ 157 billion, against R$ 9 billion last year.

It is worth noting that the growth in the annual high was strong due to the low base of comparison in relation to the second quarter of 2020, at the height of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Read more here.

In light of the results between April and June this year, the bank’s forecast for growth in earnings per share in the MSCI Brazil index was revised up, by 7 percentage points, in 2021, and by 10 pp in 2022. The consensus forecasts are an increase of 226% in earnings per share in 2021 in the annual comparison and a fall of 8% in 2022, while the EPS projection for the Ibovespa is 281% for 2021 and a fall of 4% next year.

