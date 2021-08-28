World’s Fastest Roller Coaster Closes After 4 People Report Fractures | World

Reproduction/Facebook Do-Dodonpa roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland Park, Japan

A roller coaster capable of reaching 180 kilometers per hour has been closed indefinitely in Japan. An amusement park ride will be out of order as authorities investigate whether the acceleration has fractured passengers’ bones.

At least four people who used the Do-Dodonpa roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland Park reported back and neck fractures after they disembarked. Information is from The Washington Post.

The fracture reports are from passengers who played on the roller coaster between December last year and August 2021. According to CNN, the victims are between 30 and 50 years old and the last incident would have occurred on August 2nd.

Do-Dodonpa is 49 meters high and 1.2 kilometers long. The roller coaster reaches top speed in just 1.56 seconds. According to The Washington Post, it is the fastest accelerating toy in the world.

Sansei Technologies, the company that built the roller coaster, has published a statement in which it maintains that there is no evidence that the injuries were caused by the toy. In a statement on its official website, Fuji-Q Highland Park follows this same line of argument.

“So far, the causal relationship between injuries and the amusement park ride has not yet been confirmed. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the injured customers and the inconvenience caused, but we will do our best to investigate the cause under government guidance. “says the statement from Fuji-Q Highland Park.