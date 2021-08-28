Zezé Di Camargo feels sorry for Sérgio Reis and decides to help his friend after controversy

Top Stories Live Football: Brasil de Pelotas vs Remo; see the teams and where to watch the Serie B game

Zeze di Camargo has been popular on the web for the past few days. After all, the country singer decided to speak out on social networks about the controversy involving Sergio Reis. Even today (27), the musician’s attitude is dividing opinions on the web.

In his position, Zezé Di Camargo stated that Sergio Reis is not alone. He also commented that all the controversy surrounding the singer is very unfair. After all, according to Zezé, the musician is a good man and doesn’t deserve to go through what he’s going through.

Also check: Geisy Arruda has a video posted on a porn site Xvideos

“Sergião, you are not alone. Brazil is with you. What they are doing to you is cruel beyond measure. I think people have not yet understood that the will of the people prevails you are a good man. You are a man I have known for many years, you only did good. Well for country music, for people who need it most”, shot.

Very touched, Zezé Di Camargo also commented on the rumors that many artists abandoned the projects alongside Sergio Reis: “if it really happened that some artists canceled the participation of their DVD, I will make myself available here. I want to participate, sing a song with you”.

Don’t miss it! It’s booming on the web: Video of Mel Maia and Tati Zaqui rolling to the ground on TikTok draws fans’ attention

Apparently, internet users were divided by Zezé’s attitude. Some of them said that the countryman only stood by Sergio Reis because they both support President Jair Bolsonaro.

Others emphasized that Zezé Di Camargo has a huge heart and, taking advantage of the moment, congratulated him for this attitude. WL! What do you think about all this controversy?

Be sure to check this article: What Boninho, Viih Tube, Kevinho, Cinthia Cruz and Lexa don’t have in common with Gugu Liberato’s daughters