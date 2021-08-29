25 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (27)

Finally, Friday! O Canaltech will enhance your weekend with a selection of zero-priced apps to give your Android experience a nice boost.

The collection of apps of the day has 25 cool deals to use on a daily basis (with a wide variety of camera apps, it’s worth mentioning), games of various genres — including the classic True Skate — and more icon packs to redecorate the home screen.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

True Skate (BRL 6.49) – Casual

Hero Evolution: SP (BRL 6.99) – RPG

Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) (R$ 3.39) – RPG

Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD ($1.29) – RPG

Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (BRL 4.39) – RPG

Peppa Pig’s Vacation (BRL 9.99) – Casual

Pocket World VIP: Island of Exploration (BRL 6.99) – Adventure

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Action

Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2.89) – RPG

Legend Guardians – Action RPG (BRL 1.29) – RPG

Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple (BRL 8.49) – Action

Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior ($1.29) – Action

Neo Monsters (BRL 0.99) – RPG

Growing a VIP Zombie – Merge Zombies (BRL 9.99) – RPG

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action

Icon Packs

Did you like any option? If yes, comment which one was below!