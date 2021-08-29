25 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (27)

By
Raju Singh
-
0

Finally, Friday! O Canaltech will enhance your weekend with a selection of zero-priced apps to give your Android experience a nice boost.

The collection of apps of the day has 25 cool deals to use on a daily basis (with a wide variety of camera apps, it’s worth mentioning), games of various genres — including the classic True Skate — and more icon packs to redecorate the home screen.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

  • True Skate (BRL 6.49) – Casual

  • Hero Evolution: SP (BRL 6.99) – RPG

  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) (R$ 3.39) – RPG

  • Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD ($1.29) – RPG

  • Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (BRL 4.39) – RPG

  • Peppa Pig’s Vacation (BRL 9.99) – Casual

  • Pocket World VIP: Island of Exploration (BRL 6.99) – Adventure

  • Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Action

  • Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2.89) – RPG

  • Legend Guardians – Action RPG (BRL 1.29) – RPG

  • Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple (BRL 8.49) – Action

  • Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior ($1.29) – Action

  • Neo Monsters (BRL 0.99) – RPG

  • Growing a VIP Zombie – Merge Zombies (BRL 9.99) – RPG

  • Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action

Icon Packs

Did you like any option? If yes, comment which one was below!

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR