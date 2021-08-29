25 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (27)

Finally, Friday! O Canaltech will enhance your weekend with a selection of zero-priced apps to give your Android experience a nice boost.
The collection of apps of the day has 25 cool deals to use on a daily basis (with a wide variety of camera apps, it’s worth mentioning), games of various genres — including the classic True Skate — and more icon packs to redecorate the home screen.
Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Apps
Games
True Skate (BRL 6.49) – Casual
Hero Evolution: SP (BRL 6.99) – RPG
Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) (R$ 3.39) – RPG
Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD ($1.29) – RPG
Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (BRL 4.39) – RPG
Peppa Pig’s Vacation (BRL 9.99) – Casual
Pocket World VIP: Island of Exploration (BRL 6.99) – Adventure
Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Action
Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2.89) – RPG
Legend Guardians – Action RPG (BRL 1.29) – RPG
Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple (BRL 8.49) – Action
Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior ($1.29) – Action
Neo Monsters (BRL 0.99) – RPG
Growing a VIP Zombie – Merge Zombies (BRL 9.99) – RPG
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action
Icon Packs
Did you like any option? If yes, comment which one was below!
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.