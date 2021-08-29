2,800 sold in six hours

There were 2,800 units of the Jeep Commander 2022 sold in just six hours. With each one having a down payment of R$5,000, Stellantis pocketed R$14 million immediately.

Success in the debut, the new SUV of the American brand arrives to elevate the position of Jeep and reinforce sales here. According to Stellantis, in 30 minutes, the 500 units of the pre-sale lot were sold.

This one will get a Jeep kit with a leather bag and necessaire. Then, 15 minutes after the first batch, a second batch of 1,000 units was sold.

In a third batch of 1,000 units, the Commander ran the Stellantis party on the afternoon of August 26th. Everton Kurdejak, Director of Commercial Operations for Jeep for Brazil, commented:

“Today we made history. I am really very proud. It would have been an unprecedented record for this price range to have sold the first 500 cars in four days, as we predicted. However, that batch ended in 29 minutes. Two hours after the start of the action, we had already passed 2,000 vehicles and the number continues to rise. And to think that we already have all these numbers in relation to a model that is yet to start being produced and that customers have not yet seen physically. This proves the trust we have earned with the Jeep brand and that we work daily to maintain and expand. I thank everyone for this emblematic record”.

Alexandre Aquino, Director of Brand Jeep for Latin America, said: “The Jeep brings many memorable moments throughout its 80 years of life. We are facing another highly successful case that will undoubtedly stand out in the brand’s history. The Commander arrived to impress in every way and I believe that we have hit the nail on what customers wanted, giving the model the maximum sophistication, with ample space, a lot of technology and security”.

According to Jeep, the Overland Diesel version was the most requested in the Commander’s reserves, which surprised the brand. This one, costing R$ 279,990, is the most complete and comes with everything inside, including a panoramic sunroof, exclusive finish, Harman Kardon sound, 19-inch rim wheels, among others. The 170 horsepower, 38.6 kgfm 2.0 diesel engine has a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

