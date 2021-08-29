7 Duel: Premier League “features” Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani with the same number | english football

Who will be number 7 for Manchester United? Cristiano Ronaldo , the idol who has just returned to the club 12 years later, or Edinson Cavani , who was entered with the number in the Premier League? To add to the confusion, it seems that not even the Premier League itself knows: the competition’s official website features the two players with 7.

Officially, as it is already registered, Cavani is the owner of the number this season, at least in national competitions, as foreseen by the regulation of the English Championship.

“Before the start of each season, each club must assign a different jersey number to each member of its senior squad. Likewise, a club should assign a jersey number to any player who joins its senior squad during the season . While staying at the club, the player will keep his jersey number for the entire season for which he was allocated. After a player leaves a club, the jersey number assigned to him can be reassigned”, says one of the items of the regulation.

But there is a possibility, also provided for in the competition rules, of changing the number during the season, as long as there is special permission by the entity’s Council.

Manchester United then has three options: enter Cristiano Ronaldo with another number in all competitions; give him a 7 only in the Uefa Champions League, as this official entry has not yet been made; or ask the Premier League for permission to change the initial entry and give a 7 to CR7, changing Cavani’s jersey.

There is already a similar precedent in the Premier League: in 2011/12, Chelsea signed the Spaniard Juan Mata, and the Israeli Benayoun had already been entered in the Premier League with shirt 10, but was in negotiation with Arsenal and shortly after was loaned . The difference is that this time, at least until the end of the window, Cavani is still at United.