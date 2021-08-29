Abel Ferreira exposes the situation of Luiz Adriano, who completes three games without leaving the bench at Palmeiras

the attacker Luiz Adriano, 34 years old, one of the highlights of the palm trees in 2020, he struggles to regain his role in the team. Top scorer last season, scoring 20 goals in 54 matches, the number 10 has only put the ball in the net three times in 24 appearances this year. In the three most recent matches, the medallion did not leave the reserve bank.









After the victory against Athletico-PR by 2×1, last Saturday night (28), the coach Abel Ferreira exposed to player situation in the summer. The Portuguese commander still sees Luiz Adriano as one of the leaders of the squad, but the striker was left behind in the dispute for a place among the holders due to injuries.

“He’s working well to get back into better shape.. He had some physical problems, against São Paulo he played half an hour, two days later he couldn’t go to Atlético-MG. Then he came back again, he was available against São Paulo. He’s working to get back to his best form and this season he’s still going to help us.. As one of the captains, he knows it matters when he plays and when he doesn’t“, commented the coach.

Striker did not leave the bench in recent matches (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/Disclosure)



In the month of July, Luiz Adriano suffered a swelling in the right knee. Back on the team, the striker joined the duels against Fortaleza and São Paulo, but a new problem on the same knee took him out of the game with Atlético-MG. Again related against São Paulo, in the return of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Cuiabá and Athletico-PR, he did not leave the reserve bank.

“We all work for the same goal. Today (Saturday, 28) it wasn’t up to him to join the game to help us, but he worked, he had a problem on Monday, then we took off on Tuesday and he recovered, had a nice week of work. Today we chose Deyverson, but I believe that (Luiz Adriano) will still help us this season“, completed Abel Ferreira.