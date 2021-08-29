After attacking the SUS, heir to the Prato Fino brand says he had his account hacked





Businessman Fabio Rafael dos Santos Rigo, heir to the Prato Fino rice brand, said his account was hacked after publications appeared on his Twitter attacking the Unified Health System. The posts circulated on social networks since Wednesday 25th.

“And stick in the ass of SUS. I want it to be sold. Who can do more, cry less. Law of the jungle. I had Covid and it didn’t tickle me. I prefer Covid than this shitty vaccine”, said the text, shared by many profiles on the networks.

The publication was part of a set of posts in which Rigo criticized the AstraZeneca vaccine for allegedly causing him side effects. The publications attributed to him provoked a strong reaction on social networks. Many people encouraged the boycott of the brand, which has rice lines as its flagship.

After the incident, the businessman’s son said that his account was hacked and that legal measures were already being forwarded. “Unfortunately I had my Twitter account hacked and I ended up losing access which brought me numerous problems. We have already followed the legal measures. Grateful”, declared on Instagram.

