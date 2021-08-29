After disappearing, former child actor Matthew Mindler is found dead at age 19

Artist, who shared a scene with Paul Rudd, was last seen at the university he studied, in the USA

Reproduction/Twitter/@millersvilleu/28.08.2021 Matthew Mindler was missing and found dead in the US



O former child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead this Saturday, the 28th, in the U.S. The 19 year old was missing since Tuesday, 24th. TMZ, police said the artist was last seen at the University of Millersville walking out of his dorm with a black backpack on his back. Cause of death is being investigated. The college at which Matthew studied mourned the student’s death in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday 26th after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, 28, in Manor Township, near campus.” Matthew stood out in the 2011 movie “My Brother’s Idiot”, in which he shared a scene with the star Paul Rudd. When he recorded the feature, he was only 10 years old. The artist’s last work was in 2016, in the movie “Chad: An American Boy”.