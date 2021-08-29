After Shocking Video Leak, Justice Makes Decision On Gugu’s Daughters

Amid the controversy over the leak of the video of Marina and Sofia, daughters of Gugu, during a confidential hearing, the court denied the twin sisters’ request for alimony, in the amount of US$ 20 thousand, something close to R$ 100 thousand per month.

Attorney Nelson Williams filed the request of the 17-year-old girls. The amount was the same request by the mother Rose Miriam, also denied by the Justice. The court decision was published in the Official Gazette on July 28, before the leak of the video.

To journalist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal, the lawyer did not comment on the case, which runs in secret from the courts. The Liberato family defense and João Augusto Liberato, Gugu’s eldest son, said they would not subject themselves to the whims of manipulated and educated teenagers.

It is worth remembering that the court denied Marina and Sofia’s request to audit the inventory and actions of aunt Aparecida, Gugu’s sister, inventor and manager of the communicator’s assets.

shocking revelations

In a video released by journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Marina and Sofia attacked the Liberato family’s aunt and lawyers: “My aunt and the lawyers say that my mother didn’t have a stable relationship with my father, but they did, we were a family and the only ones who know the truth are us, I don’t know why they don’t recognize my mother as my father’s partner , because I recognize”.

According to the girls’ report, their situation with their brother, João Augusto, was also affected by the situation: “It makes us uncomfortable to know that he is being manipulated, I sent a message on WhatsApp and told us to make a deal, so that my mother would receive what my grandmother would receive. It’s not for the money, it’s for her being recognized”.

Gugu Liberato died in November 2019 after a domestic accident at his mansion in Orlando, USA. He was taken to hospital and days later doctors decreed the presenter’s brain death.