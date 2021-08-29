Alagoas confirms over 229 cases of Covid and six deaths caused by the disease

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Saturday (8/28), confirms 229 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 235,491 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus to date, of which 717 are in home isolation. Another 228,466 patients have already completed the isolation period, no longer present symptoms and, therefore, are recovered from the disease. There are 3,952 cases under epidemiological investigation. Six deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,054 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total number of deaths in Alagoas, 6,054 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,046 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,352 were male and 2,694 female. There were 2,635 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,411 lived in the interior of the state, according to Sesau’s Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs).

Deaths – In this Saturday’s bulletin (8/28), six more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with three victims in the capital of Alagoas and three in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were two women aged 36 and 61, in addition to an 85-year-old man. The 36-year-old woman had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Vida, in Maceió; the 61-year-old woman also had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Vida, in Maceió; and the 85-year-old man had no comorbidities and died at Santa Casa, in Maceió.

Regarding the three victims who resided in the interior of the state, there were two women aged 78 and 82, in addition to a 40-year-old man. The 78-year-old woman lived in Arapiraca, had no comorbidities and died at the Agreste Emergency Hospital (HEA), in Arapiraca; the 82-year-old woman lived in Campo Grande, had diabetes, hypertension and died at the Emergency Hospital of Agreste (HEA), in Arapiraca; and the 40-year-old man lived in Arapiraca, had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca.

Covid-19 beds in the State – Of the 1,488 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 141 were occupied until 4 pm on Friday (27 /8), which corresponds to 9% of the total. Currently, 69 patients are in ICU beds, nine occupying intermediate beds and 63 in ward beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/