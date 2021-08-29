Alitalia suspends ticket sales and announces that it will be closed

Alitalia announced that it will close in the coming months as it cannot find investors.

The airline has suspended ticket sales, reports CNN.

There will be no more seats sold for after October 15th.

If a ticket has already been purchased, it can be rescheduled with another company or the amount refunded.

In 2017 the company had already declared bankruptcy.

Alitalia closes after 75 years of activities

The company turns 75 next month.

It has had financial difficulties for a long time, which were aggravated by the pandemic.

Between 2017 and 2019, the company received a loan of 1.3 billion euros.

Italia Transporto Aereo (ITA) purchased Alitalia’s 52 aircraft.

The Italian state-owned company stated that 2,800 of the 11,000 employees will be hired by the new company in 2021.

In 2022, another 5.75,000 may return.

