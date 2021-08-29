Alligator tortoise, which bites stronger than a lion’s, is found in Presidente Prudente | President Prudente and Region

An alligator turtle (Macrochelys temminckii), originally from North and Central America, was found on a shoulder near the Santo Anastácio River dam, in Presidente Prudente (SP).

According to the Environmental Military Police, there is no record of the presence of the reptile in the west of São Paulo. The animal was found by a person who took it to the headquarters of the Environmental Police this Thursday (26).

According to the police, what draws attention to the animal is the force of its bite, which can exceed 600 kilos, while that of a lion is around 400 kilos.

In addition, it is one of the largest and most aggressive turtles in the world, weighing up to 159 kilos, according to the corporation.

The alligator turtle’s jaws are so strong that they can easily break human bones, according to the Environmental Police.

The Environmental Police also informed that everything indicates that the animal was abandoned, as it originates from North and Central America and could not be in the region.

The turtle was taken to the Cidade da Criança Zoo, where it remains under the care of professionals working in the ecological park.

According to the police, this type of practice is considered a crime and, if anyone has any information about who would have abandoned the alligator turtle, they should contact the corporation by telephone (18) 3906-9200.

According to veterinarian Érica Silva Pellosi, from Cidade da Criança, this is an exotic animal that is not part of the Brazilian fauna.

“It is found in North and Central America. It is a tortoise, a semi-aquatic animal, that feeds on fish, lizards and small birds. It is an extremely dangerous, aggressive animal. Its bite is very strong, able to pull out a piece of a limb,” he explained.

