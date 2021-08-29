Analysis: Flamengo repeats script and thrashes another one, this time in the strength of Gabigol’s fury | Flamengo

Triggered in his first home, Vila Belmiro, Gabigol proved it’s not a good deal to mess with his pride and scored three in Flamengo’s 4-0 victory over Santos, on Saturday. The second rout of the week on this scoreboard, but this time with the leading role of its top scorer, who has 27 goals in 27 games this season.

1 of 3 Gabigol celebrates one of his three goals against Santos — Photo: André Mourão/ Foto FC Gabigol celebrates one of his three goals against Santos — Photo: André Mourão/ Foto FC

With eight goals scored this week, four against Grêmio and four against Santos, Flamengo reached 45 with Renato Gaúcho in 14 matches – an excellent average of 3.2 per game. There are 12 wins, one draw and one defeat.

As against Grêmio, Flamengo had a less brilliant first half, although they had chances with Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol. On the way to halftime, the shirt 9 was provoked by Santos and replied, but the answer came in the second half.

Gabigol scored with a penalty – suffered by Michael – just in the sixth minute and was thrilled. Flamengo’s technical superiority became more open and the goals came in sequence. At 25, Gabigol only pushed into the back of the net after a gift from Michael. At 34, he got a kick rebound given by Matheuzinho and scored his hat-trick.

– Santos almost didn’t create, we canceled the strong plays. We built the spaces and made four, but we could have done more – analyzed Renato Gaúcho.

Matheuzinho and Thiago Maia once again improve the team

Another similarity with the game against Grêmio was the fact that Isla and Diego had been dealt cards in the first half. Against Santos, Renato replaced them in the second stage by Matheuzinho and Thiago Maia, who again increased the team’s intensity. Renato likes to say that he has good headaches to climb Flamengo, and at the moment they are assisted by Matheuzinho and Thiago Maia.

– All players, not just Matheuzinho and Maia, have done the job. Who has started is also doing very well. It’s a headache not only in these two positions. A headache I like. It’s a lot of quality together – said the coach.

2 of 3 Flamengo players celebrate fourth goal — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Flamengo players celebrate the fourth goal — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Another novelty was the debut of Andreas Pereira, who played just over ten minutes but managed to leave a good first impression. He starred in moves with refined technique and scored a goal. In this first chance, he entered further ahead, in the vacancy of Everton Ribeiro.

