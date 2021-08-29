Analysis: Palmeiras plays well and wins again, but still has a problem that could be costly | palm trees

Abel Ferreira was asked about it after the game and replied with good humor, citing that Verdão currently has the second best attack of Brasileirão and the second best also of Libertadores.

Palmeiras x Athletico, goal by Luan — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The numbers are correct, but the team can pay dearly this season for its low effectiveness. It was already a problem in the elimination for the CRB in the Copa do Brasil and also in the defeat to Cuiabá, last weekend. In both cases, the team had about 30 submissions and did not score.

Against Hurricane, Palmeiras submitted 16 times: they scored two goals, Santos made two saves, while three others were blocked and nine ended up going out. With a little more whimsy, Verdão could have taken the victory more easily in the first half.

After opening the scoring with Luan after a corner hit by Raphael Veiga, Verdão accumulated chances and lost an especially clear one with Willian, free in the area. Chosen as a starter, the shirt 29 kept the low performance routine of the center forwards from Alviverdes.

Palmeiras 2 x 1 Athletico-PR – check out the press conference by coach Abel Ferreira

The team has created and had a few moments of dominance on Saturday. With a marking many times ahead in the attack field, he made it difficult for Athletico-PR to get out of the ball and had his best plots on the right side, with Raphael Veiga bringing it to the middle, as well as Danilo and Marcos Rocha filling the space on the back line .

The moments in which he suffered the most came from long-distance kicks, such as in the draw against Bissoli. The opportunities wasted before the goal of Hurricane created a scenario of difficulty that could have been avoided if they took the 2-0 at half-time.

The reaction, at least, was almost immediate. By placing Rony, Breno Lopes and Deyverson in the vacancies of Raphael Veiga, Gabriel Veron and Willian, Abel made Palmeiras faster to exploit the counterattacks at a time when Hurricane was trying to put pressure on.

Rony celebrates Palmeiras' goal with Raphael Veiga and Luiz Adriano — Photo: Marcos Riboli

It was with the trio that left the bench that the play for the second goal came: sprint by Breno Lopes, pass by Deyverson and goal by Ron, who had not scored in 13 matches.

With the advantage resumed, Abel closed Palmeiras in the final minutes, with Felipe Melo and Patrick de Paula replacing Dudu and Zé Rafael. Although Athletico-PR stayed with the ball longer, the team knew how to protect itself and ran little risk of a new draw.

The result gives Palmeiras a new lease of life in the fight for the Brazilian title, as it came from a series of stumbling blocks. Now, they need Atlético-MG to lose or draw against Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday to reduce the distance that is currently three points, with Galo having a game in hand.

Verdão’s performance shows that the team will continue fighting at the top of the table in this championship, but it will be necessary to be more careful with submissions. The numbers may be good, but it is not unheard of to see the team being punished for not completing the opportunities it creates. These mistakes can be costly in the second round and in the semifinals of the Libertadores.