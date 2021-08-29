Anvisa asks Janssen for information on the use of a booster dose

Representatives of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the pharmaceutical company Janssen, from the US conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, met to discuss the exchange of information about booster use.

Anvisa asked the company to share the studies carried out on the application of this additional protection. The members of the body asked that the transfer of information take place as they are completed, in a process called continuous submission.

According to a statement from the agency, the goal is to collect subsidies to assess the possibilities and demand for a booster dose in the case of the immunizing agent. This information can help in the possible re-planning of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Unlike other vaccines, Janssen has the complete vaccine cycle with only one dose, not two.

Representatives of Anvisa also met with members of pharmaceutical Pfizer to continue the exchange of information about the 2nd dose of the immunizing agent. Data that are public were presented and compiled, with no new information from the laboratory.

Anvisa wants to gather data both from Pfizer’s own tests and from surveys carried out by public and private institutions to advance the analysis of the need and convenience of the booster dose.

Updated article at 19:02 to add information on the meeting between Anvisa and Pfizer