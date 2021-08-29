as Cristiano Ronaldo’s superagent leads businesses and ‘rules’ over United’s opponent

It will not be on Sunday (29) that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut with the shirt of the Manchester United. But that is, ironically, good news for Jorge Mendes.

Responsible for managing the career of CR7 and most of the stars in Portugal, the super agent thus avoids the conflict of being “divided”, since he also has (many) businesses in Wolverhampton. The teams face off at 12:30 pm (GMT), for the third round of the Premier League, with live broadcast of FOX Sports.

Mendes’ relationship with the club’s top management goes back a long way and has generated many profitable businesses – for both sides. One of the agent’s “referrals” was Nuno Espírito Santo, current commander of the tottenham and who directed the Wolves from 2017 to 2021.

Nuno was Jorge Mendes’ first client, when he was still a goalkeeper, in the late 1990s. river bird, Valence and Harbor until arriving at Molineux with the “blessing” of the agent.

“I’m a client of the best agent in the world. I do my job, he does his,” said Nuno on arrival at the club.

Business did not stop at the technician. Practically all the Portuguese (Rui Patrício, Ruben Neves, João Moutinho, Nelson Semedo, Diogo Jota and many others) arrived at Wolverhampton in transactions brokered by Jorge Mendes. Patrício and Jota have already gone out and earned, together, more than 55 million euros to the team.

The current squad has 9 players managed by Gestifute, Mendes’ company. The coach is also his: Bruno Lage, Nuno’s successor, who headed to Tottenham for the vacant position since the departure of José Mourinho – another of the businessman’s great clients.

And all this happens because Mendes is one of the trusted men of the Chinese conglomerate Fosun, owner of Wolverhampton.

The relationship is such that one of the arms of the Chinese group, Shanghai Foyo, acquired shares in Gestifute, which caused suspicion in authorities who run English football.

“It’s someone that, in the name of friendship with the owners, we take opinions and advice,” said Laurie Dalrymple, director of the club, in 2017.

Jeff Shi, president of Fosun International, along with Guo Guangchang, owner and president of Wolverhampton, and businessman Jorge Mendes Getty Images

The years of partnership between Jorge Mendes and Wolverhampton have borne fruit in the field. Today the club is an established force in the English elite and has played in European competitions.

The challenge now is to recover from a bad start, with two Premier League defeats. luck of Wolves, and also of Mendes, that a certain Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on the other side…