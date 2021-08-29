At Globo, Xuxa Meneghel shows a forest for birds in the living room of her mansion: “Dream of consumption”

Guest of ‘Se Joga’, she exhibited her favorite space in the mansion where she lives in Rio de Janeiro; Look

the presenter Xuxa Meneghel exhibited on if you play this Saturday (28) his favorite space in the mansion where he lives in Rio de Janeiro. The star was honored and recalled several moments in his career.

At the end of the interview, the blonde was surprised by a box with an unusual gift: a sign on Rua Saturnino de Brito, the address to which letters from the Xou da Xuxa.

The box was placed in a forest for birds that the blonde has in the living room of her mansion. With statues, various species of trees and vegetables, the space left fans on social media euphoric.

“I don’t like a huge house, but I would have a garden like Xuxa has indoors”, stated one. “Dream of consumption at this Xuxa house”, stated another.

XUXA OVERDOSE

In the process of rapprochement, the presenter Xuxa Meneghel will make a triple appearance on Grupo Globo programs in the coming months.

Just in the last few days, she was confirmed in two productions of the house. The first appearance will be in an exclusive interview with Fantastic. In the other, the blonde will be seen from the Sunday with Huck, which opens in September.

As if that wasn’t enough, the blonde was confirmed this Wednesday as the presenter of Drag’s Race, one of the most successful reality shows in the world. The program will be shown by Multishow.

Look:

I don’t like a huge house, but I would have one with one condition, if it had a garden like Xuxa’s house has, inside the house. #xuxa — NaniNan (@nanlindanan) August 28, 2021