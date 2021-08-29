Atlético-MG ends preparations and has Diego Costa ready to debut; see likely team | athletic-mg

In order to maintain a good advantage in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG has a strong reinforcement. Diego Costa is ready to debut with the alvinegra shirt. He should be an option on the bench in this Sunday’s game, at 20:30, against Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista.

Introduced just over a week ago, the striker did well in training and he was called up by coach Cuca for the match in Bragança Paulista. Diego Costa joined the delegation this Friday afternoon, in Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo.

1 of 2 Diego Costa e Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Diego Costa e Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

This Saturday, the team ended preparations to face Bragantino. Atlético leave Atibaia this Sunday and head to Bragança Paulista.

Who also reinforced the delegation in São Paulo was the right wing Mariano, recovered from injury. The steering wheel Jair is still undergoing treatment. Allan, the starting lineup for the Athletic midfield, is also out. The defensive midfielder received the third yellow card in the last round of the Brazilian Nationals.

The probable Athletic is: