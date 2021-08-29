Atlético-MG, with Cuca, returns to ‘three of a kind in the national team’ after eight years

The symbiosis between Atlético-MG and Cuca generates great chapters in the club’s history on and off the field. The coach, who led Galo to its greatest achievement — Libertadores de 2013 — returned to the club this year and raises the fans’ expectations to heights. With the great performance of the team so far, as leader of the Brazilian Championship, at an advantage in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil [contra o Fluminense] and semi-finalist of the Copa Libertadores, the spotlight is very much directed to the athletes of the Minas Gerais team, who are also quite prominent. So much so that after eight years and four months, Alvinegro returns to have a trio of players called up to the Brazilian team.

Goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk were called up by coach Tite to defend Brazil in the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru, valid for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

The summons of Everson and Hulk happen to make up for absences for players from English clubs who had been called up by Tite but were prevented by their teams from traveling because of the covid-19 pandemic. Guilherme Arana had already been called up a few weeks ago.

Three alvinegra in the selection

The last time three Galo players were called up at once for the Brazilian team was in 2013. And it was precisely with Cuca as coach.

On that occasion, defender Réver, midfielder Ronaldinho Gaúcho and right-back Marcos Rocha were called up for the friendly against Chile, played at Mineirão, on April 24, 2013. The coach of Brazil at the time was Luiz Felipe Scolari, and he cast defender and star R10 in the starting lineup. Marcos Rocha entered during the confrontation in Jean’s vacancy.

Réver even scored one of the Brazilian goals in the 2-2 draw with the Chileans. The other goals were scored by Neymar, with Eduardo Vargas — now at Atlético-MG — and Marcos González giving final numbers to the scoreboard.

Hulk back

As happened with Ronaldinho Gaúcho, the great Rooster star between 2012 and 2014, now it’s the Hulk star’s turn to return to the selection for good services rendered to Atlético-MG. The current Atletican shirt number 7 sees his name again in a call from Brazil after five years. The last time he wore the hopscotch shirt was on June 12, 2016, at the Copa América Centenário, when Brazil lost 1-0 to Peru.

“After 5 years, returning to wear the Brazilian national team’s shirt is without a doubt an immense joy that I can only thank. All honor and glory to you, Lord. Gratitude always God”, celebrated Hulk in a post made in his personal page on Instagram.

first time no one forgets

The goalkeeper Everson, called up for the first time, also showed a lot of emotion with the call to wear the shirt of Brazil. “You know that dreamy boy, who dreamed all his childhood? So I was no different from anyone else. I was always a dreamer and I still live dreaming intensely. Every day, I have the pleasure and privilege of being able to make some of those dreams come true! And today I realized one of my biggest ones”, he said in part of a “text” also published on Instagram.

Arana, the return

Guilherme Arana had already been summoned before. And he also celebrated another call to defend Brazil.

“And there we go to defend our Brazil. This month has been more than special for me. I was able to fulfill my dream of representing Brazil in the Olympics and winning the gold medal. Now, I’m called back to the Brazilian national team and , with great pride, I will wear this shirt with a lot of love. Thank you to every person who believed in me and, in some way, helped me on this long and difficult journey”, used his Instagram to celebrate.