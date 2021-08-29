Audience shouts ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ at a concert by Caetano Veloso in Paris

During a concert by Caetano Veloso, this Saturday (28), in Paris, the public protested against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). “Out Bolsonaro,” shouted the packed audience.

Caetano’s Agenda

This week, Caetano announced an album with new songs after nine years.

The singer performs at the Philharmonie in Paris, after having returned from the stage in Germany.

#OutsideBolsonaro at the end of Caetano's show in Paris

Flávio Dino x Bolsonaro

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), rebuked President Bolsonaro for calling someone “idiot” who says that it is necessary to buy beans instead of rifles.

“Is defending the use of a rifle in politics compatible with the Christian faith?” asked Dino.

“To love God above all things and to love your neighbor as yourself. There are people who forget this second part of the commandment and think they can hate and kill the other, take the rifle and shoot the other in the head. Don’t do that, that’s not God’s thing. Those who are on God’s side did not defend a rifle to shoot someone else’s head,” he said in the city of Barreirinhas.