Bahia registers 790 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 790 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.06% growth rate) and 863 recovered (+0.07%). The epidemiological bulletin this Saturday (28) also records 27 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,219,440 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,189,747 are already considered recovered, 3,277 are active and 26,416 have died confirmed.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,494,871 discarded cases and 231,400 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 51,834 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 8,704,562 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 78.5% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.