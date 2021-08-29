Balneário Camboriú starts work to triple the strip of sand along the seashore; see pictures

the city hall of Camboriu Spa started works to triple the strip of sand along the seafront last Sunday (22) as a way to reduce the environmental changes caused by the constructions around Praia Central, the main postcard of the city. With the buildings and constructions very close to the beach, the incidence of the sun in the place was reduced, as well as the fact that the sea level has risen in the last years — which made the sand part of the beach become even smaller.

The idea, then, is to go from 25 meters of sand to 70 meters – which would place Santa Catarina beach in second place in terms of sand extension, only behind Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro. The work is expected to be completed in November this year.

“This is a project that has been desired for decades in Balneário Camboriú and comes at a time of restructuring of the city, the time when the city is preparing for a stronger recovery of the economy. It is an environmental protection project that will allow, in addition to protecting the shore against the advance of the tides, the creation of privileged spaces for residents and visitors. Outdoor spaces for sports, leisure, a new bike path, differentiated landscaping, in short, equipment that, in the redevelopment project being carried out, will transform and renovate Praia Central”, said Mayor Fabrício Oliveira in a statement sent to the press.

According to the city, the “Galileo Galilei dredger has a capacity of 18 thousand cubic meters of sand in its cistern” – which was responsible for the arrival of new sand on the beach – “will bring 10 to 12 thousand cubic meters of sand”. “The reduction in the volume of sand per trip is necessary due to the shallow depth of the inlet. According to the engineers’ calculations, there will be four dredger discharges per day”, he says.

The entire process of the work, which should cost up to R$68 million, can be followed on this website.