Banco do Brasil customers continue to complain about system failures

Instability affects credit and debit card purchases, as well as PIX transactions

A large part of the approximately 54 million Banco do Brasil (BB) customers faced difficulties in accessing accounts and carrying out banking transactions over the internet. In demonstrations on social networks, this Friday afternoon (27), bank users reported that the services were down.

This Saturday morning (28th), some customers reported normality, but others still complain of difficulty in transacting. “I’ve been trying to make a PIX for two hours and I can’t,” said receptionist Ana Paula Santos.

Banco do Brasil updated around 20:40 this Friday (27) the information about the failure in its systems, which left the application, ATMs and cards in various parts of the country off the air.

??BB confirms that there were inconsistencies in their systems this Friday afternoon. The systems are already returning to normality?, informed the institution.

Instability affects the bank application on the cell phone and access via internet banking from computers. Credit and debit card purchases, as well as PIX transactions, are also unavailable.